Anker has taken the wraps off of three new devices. Each is focused on power, with Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule aiming to eliminate some cable clutter atop your desk, PowerExtend USB mini offering a compact strip perfect for travel, and PowerWave Sense for stylish Qi charging. These new products come hot on the heels of the company’s Soundcore Spirit earbuds which arguably go after many of Apple and Beats audio products. Continue reading to learn more about each of Anker’s new offerings.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule

Let’s kick things off with Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule. This new product sports a trio of AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C Power Delivery output. All connected devices are safeguarded with 300-Joules of surge protection and the center AC outlet faces upward instead of sideways to help ensure that each cable has a way to fit. The USB ports crank out a total of 60-watts with 25% going to USB-A and the rest sent to USB-C. This device is priced at $69.99 and an Amazon product listing can be found here.

PowerExtend USB mini

The power brick portion of Anker’s new PowerExtend USB mini measures a mere 3.3-inches long and 1.2-inches thick. This makes it suitable for travel and those wielding it will not only garner two AC outlets, but also dual PowerIQ USB-A ports. It’s available now on Amazon for $13.99.

PowerWave Sense

When it comes to Qi charging, Anker has had us covered for quite a while. That’s not stopping it from pursuing new designs though with its new PowerWave Sense Qi Charger available now for $35.99. Buyers will get an 18-watt USB-C power brick along with the charger. It’s able to fuel Pixel 4 and 4XL at 11-watt speeds, Samsung Galaxy at 10-watts, and iPhones at up to 7.5-watts.

9to5Toys’ Take

Of all the products listed here, Anker PowerExtend USB-C Capsule turns my head the most. I love its style and am actively considering it as a potential upgrade to a similar product I’ve been using for months. Next on my list is PowerExtend USB mini. While I don’t travel much, this seems like a worthwhile addition to my bag for those times when I’ll be crashing at a hotel. Armed with it, I won’t need to worry about where outlets are or having enough.

Of all the products here, PowerWave Sense resonates the least with my personal needs. Don’t get me wrong, I think it looks excellent, but I’m have zero intention of giving up my dual Qi charger as it continues to be a reliable landing pad for my iPhone and AirPods no matter where I place them. All things considered, I find each one of these new products to be a solid addition to the Anker lineup.

