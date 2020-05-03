Save up to 80% on mysteries and thrillers on Kindle + more from under $1

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 80% off a selection of mysteries, thrillers, and more on Kindle with eBooks starting at under a $1. Each of the reads typically fetch $10 or more in their digital forms, with today’s sale offering some of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date on a selection of highly-rated and even in some cases, best-selling titles. If you’re looking to dive into a new read with your time indoors, then be sure to check out the entire sale right here or head below for our top picks.

Top picks from today’s Kindle sale

Amazon is also celebrating World Press Freedom Day in its Gold Box sale today by offering a selection of newspaper subscriptions on Kindle priced from under $2. Each of the various papers will be digitally delivered to your device throughout the subscription, which varies across the board for the sale. Some offers are on 1-month subscriptions while others are 3-months or more. All of the reads will automatically renew after the initial time period is over, so keep that in mind if you don’t want to pay full price. Shop all of the newspapers right here.

