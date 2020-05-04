Amazon’s Kindle E-readers make a great Mother’s Day gift, deals from $65

Amazon offers its all-new entry-level Kindle E-reader for $64.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and a match of our previous non-Prime mention. We’ve seen it drop to $60 once before. The latest Kindle features a 167ppi glare-free display, which is designed to read like real paper instead of a traditional electronic display. A charge of the battery “lasts weeks, not hours.” Learn more in our announcement coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars. The rest of Amazon’s Kindle lineup is now on sale, which you can find additional details on down below or on this landing page.

Those looking to upgrade can also pick up the latest Kindle Paperwhite for $89.99. It typically goes for $120. We saw it for $85 at Prime Day, but otherwise this is the best deal we’ve tracked in 2019. This is a new Amazon all-time low by $5. As the “thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet”, this E-reader sports a flush-front design and 300ppi glare-free display. It also works with Audible and Bluetooth headphones, so you can easily listen to your content as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

The rest of Amazon’s Kindle lineup has been reduced today ahead of Mother’s Day as well, which you can see here. Looking for a more traditional tablet? Amazon is currently discounting its Fire lineup starting at $40.

Kindle E-reader features:

Flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display – The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite yet. Reads like real paper even in bright sunlight.

Waterproof – So you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or in the bath.

Enjoy twice the storage with 8 GB – Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics, and audiobooks.

Now with Audible – Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

