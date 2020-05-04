Aukey’s Dual Dash Camera records in 1080p at $55 off at Amazon

AUKEY Direct (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Dual 1080p Dash Camera Kit for $94.99 shipped with the code Z8UDM42L at checkout. This is down $55 from its regular going rate of $150 and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. This dash camera offers a unique feature that allows you to capture and record both the front and rear of your vehicle at one time. This can be crucial if you get rear-ended or just want to capture something crazy that happens behind your car. Plus, the 170-degree field of view ensures that you can capture up to 6-lanes of traffic ahead of you. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

With your savings, grab this 32GB microSD card. It’s just $7.50 Prime shipped, meaning you’ll have over $40 left in savings from today’s lead deal. It’ll hold hours of footage, and when it runs out of room, the dash camera will automatically erase the oldest footage to make room for the new.

Save some more cash when opting for Apeman’s 1080p Dash Camera. It records in 1080p, but you’ll only be able to keep track of what goes on in front of your car. At $50 shipped, it’s a great option for those on a tighter budget.

Aukey Dual 1080p Dash Camera features:

Dual 1080p Protection: Find peace of mind. The DR03 Dual Dash Cameras keep you covered on the road with full HD video monitoring for front and rear view. Sony Exmor IMX323 sensors in both cameras and a Novatek NT96663 processor capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) to back you up in any road incident

Full Six-Lane View: Wider coverage with 170° front and 160° rear fields of view means greater protection. The wide-angle lenses cover more, capturing crucial peripheral action

Intelligent Operation: G-sensor-activated Emergency Recording automatically captures unexpected driving incidents and protects the recordings. Loop Recording allows continuous use by writing over old, unneeded footage. Connect to the AUKEY GM-32 GPS Antenna (sold separately) to embed location & speed data for trip tracking and greater protection

