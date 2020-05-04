This 2000A USB-C car jump starter has fallen to $60 (Amazon low, Reg. $100)

- May. 4th 2020 2:51 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the USB-C Car Jump Starter (GP2000) for $59.99 shipped when coupon code NF3LTHYY has been applied during checkout. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $25. Unlike many other jump starter battery packs, this offering features 15W USB-C charging alongside dual 2.1A USB-A ports. It’s ready to jump up to 10-liter gas or 7-liter diesel engines. This makes it a versatile option worth keeping inside your vehicle at all times. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Now that you’ve saved $40, you’re ready to bag TOGUARD’s 1080p Mini Dash Cam for $33. This compact unit sports a 2.45-inch display, 170-degree viewing angle, and a built-in G-sensor allows it to capture video in the event that an accident occurs while you are away from your vehicle.

Oh, and don’t forget you can add two more tools to your collection with Bosch’s compact 2-piece Drill/Driver Kit at $80.50. With $45+ in savings, now’s a great time to snatch it up.

GOOLOO USB-C Car Jump Starter features:

  • [Powerful and Reliable] – It provide instant current, without the need for a donor vehicle. You can start your vehicles (up to 10.0L Gas or 7.0L diesel), Motorcycles, RV, tractor, light-duty trucks, mower, cargo vans, ATVs, snowmobiles, oil boat, yachting in just a few minutes.
  • [Power Delivery 15W Type C Input and Output]: Supports USB type-C charging (5V/3A); you can use it to charge your other devices or charge the jump starter itself.
  • [Quick Charging Output]: The Quick Charge 3.0 USB ports can be used to charge virtually any USB powered device at lightning speed, such as smartphones, tablets, GPS, camera, kindle and more.

