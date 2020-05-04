Bosch’s compact 2-piece Drill/Driver Kit falls to new low of $80.50 ($45+ off)

Amazon is offering the Bosch 2-piece Drill Kit (CLPK22-120) for $80.67 shipped when adding this filler item. Valued at $125+, today’s deal slashes at least $45 off and is the lowest price we have tracked. This Bosch kit bundles both its PS31 drill and PS41 driver, which are both known for packing high performance into a compact design. Alongside these tools buyers will also score two batteries, a charger, and a bag that will make carrying these tools even easier. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Shave almost $30 off when opting to use a single BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Matrix Cordless Drill/Driver at $51. While less expensive, this 2-in-1 does forfeit a compact form-factor which is worth considering comparing with the featured deal.

Oh, and if you’re in need a new bit set to go with today’s purchase, be sure to check out Bosch’s 47-piece offering at $11. This should solve many common project needs and if you opt to snag this you can forgo the Bosch filler to save around $2 off today’s total spending.

Bosch 2-piece Drill Kit features:

Experience our premium performance-to-size ratio or power to weight ratio, which allows for accuracy and precision with the PS31. The PS41 impact driver, has the shortest head length in its class for compact applications. Keep the power, lose the weight for the combo kit drilling and fastening needs. Perfect for a mechanical technician, plumber, electrician, DIY projects, and overall professional use.

