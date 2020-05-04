Upgrade your gaming setup with the HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Mouse at just $20

- May. 4th 2020 2:38 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Gaming Mouse for $19.99 Prime shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally around $30 or so, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. This mouse is perfect for the budget-focused gaming setup. It offers RGB styling that makes it easy to match this mouse with the rest of your gear. Plus, it offers a native DPI of up to 6,200, which ensures that you can have it set to be as sensitive as you want. There are even seven programmable buttons here, ensuring that you can make it function exactly how you need. Rated 4.4/5 starsNote: Amazon is currently delayed in shipping by 3-days, though Best Buy has it in stock for purchase now. 

Ditch the wire, RGB, and gaming-focused design to save a few bucks. That’s right, VicTsing’s Wireless USB Mouse is available on Amazon for $17 Prime shipped. This is a #1 best-seller and allows you to easily use this mouse anywhere you go, thanks to the mini dongle.

While you’re at it upgrading your desk, why not consider a complete overhaul? Arozzi’s gaming desk is essentially one large mouse pad, giving you a smooth surface to game on anywhere you place the mouse. It’s on sale for $205 right now, which saves you up to $245 from its regular going rate.

HyperX Pulsefire Core RGB Gaming Mouse features:

  • Comfortable symmetric design
  • Seven programmable buttons
  • Easy customization with HyperX Ingenuity software

Best Amazon Deals

Best Buy Deals

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

