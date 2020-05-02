Save up to $245 on Arozzi’s gaming desk with a built-in mouse pad at $205

- May. 2nd 2020 9:59 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk in green for $205 shipped. Normally around $450 at Best Buy in some colors, the green colorway is on sale for $392 right now. today’s deal is a match for our last mention and is the best available. While many desks can provide ample room to hold your monitors, desktop, peripherals, and more, this model offers a unique feature. The entire desk is made from a microfiber cloth, giving you one huge mousepad without having to spend any extra money. I have a large mousepad on my desk and it’s nice, but it would be really convenient if the entire desk was made of that material. Plus, there’s enough room to hold three monitors here, which is the dream for any PC gamer. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of three monitors, why not use a bit of your savings to grab this triple display mount for $60 shipped. It sits right on the desk, meaning there are no clamps to worry about messing up the cloth surface.

For the ultimate desk upgrade, ensure that you also take a look at the Razer BlackWidow Lite Mechanical Keyboard. Going mechanical is a great way to upgrade your peripheral game, and at $75.50, this keyboard is hard to pass up.

Wanting a standing desk? Well, we went over everything you need to consider when shopping for one, so be sure to give our handy guide a look.

Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk features:

Arena is a completely new design, developed by our Swedish design team with gamers to maximize play and comfort. Arena is available in five attractive colors to suit the tastes or needs of any gamer, red, blue, green, white and black. The arena has a myriad of features which show the careful attention to detail of Arozzi Swedish design team and their immersion into the needs of gamers around the world.

