Build a home media server with Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC at $400 (Save 33%)

- May. 4th 2020 2:17 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Intel NUC 8 2.2GHz/8GB/1TB Mini PC (NUC8I3CYSM1) for $399.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Typically selling for $600, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, the lowest we’ve seen since August, and comes within $1 of our previous mention. Intel’s previous-generation NUC comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive, alongside an eighth-generation Core i3 processor. Packed with a low-profile design, this miniature computer also comes equipped with Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 port and two HDMI outputs. All of this makes NUC a solid option for your home media server needs and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those looking for a more entry-level alternative will be right at home with the Intel NUC 6 Essential Kit at $298. You won’t get the same specs as the featured deal, notably dropping RAM to 4GB and the storage down to 128GB. But if you plan to upgrade at a later date or don’t need the higher-end capabilities, this is a great way to get started.

While we’re talking home servers, it’s worth considering getting an on-going backup solution started. We recently put together a feature with best practices on the matter, offering tips and tricks on how to kickstart your own backup server. Swing by our guide for all the details

Intel NUC 8 Mini PC features:

The NUC 8 Home Mini PC NUC8I3CYSM from Intel is designed to aid your productivity with a compact and portable computer that’s equipped with a 2.2 GHz Intel Core i3-8121U dual-core processor. This mini PC also houses 8GB of LPDDR4 memory and a 1TB SATA3 hard drive for all your multitasking and data management needs.

