Apple’s just announced 13-inch MacBook Pro sees first discounts

This morning Apple refreshed its 13-inch MacBook lineup and now we’re getting a solid day one discount from our friends at Expercom. Free shipping is available for all with up to $131 off the regular going rate, however, delivery will be delayed a week or so. For a full breakdown of coverage and a look at new specs, head over to our coverage at 9to5Mac. Hit the jump for all the deals and more.
New 13-inch MacBook Pro deals:
- 8th Gen. Intel Core i5:
- 1.4GHz/8GB/256: $1,234 (Reg. $1,299)
- 1.4GHz/17GB/256GB: $1,328 (Reg. $1,399)
- 1.4GHz/9GB/512GB: $1,423 (Reg. $1,499)
- 1.4GH/16GB/512GB: $1,518 (Reg. $1,599)
- 10th Gen Intel Core i5/7
- 2GHz/16GB/512GB: $1,709 (Reg. $1,799)
- 2GHz/16GB/1TB: $1,898 (Reg. $1,999)
- 2GHz/32GB/512GB: $2,088 (Reg. $2,199)
- 2.3GHz/32GB/1TB: $2,278 (Reg. $2,399)
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro features:
MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.
