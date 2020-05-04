Apple’s just announced 13-inch MacBook Pro sees first discounts

This morning Apple refreshed its 13-inch MacBook lineup and now we’re getting a solid day one discount from our friends at Expercom. Free shipping is available for all with up to $131 off the regular going rate, however, delivery will be delayed a week or so. For a full breakdown of coverage and a look at new specs, head over to our coverage at 9to5Mac. Hit the jump for all the deals and more.

New 13-inch MacBook Pro deals:

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

MacBook Pro elevates the notebook to a whole new level of performance and portability. Wherever your ideas take you, you’ll get there faster than ever with high‑performance processors and memory, advanced graphics, blazing‑fast storage, and more — all in a compact 3-pound package.

