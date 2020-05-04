NutriBullet’s 1200W Blender + 64-Oz. pitcher now starting from $76 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the NutriBullet Blender 1200W (ZNBF30400Z) for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $75.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Target and Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate, slightly below the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Along with the 1200-watt motor, this model features three precision speed settings as well as a manual pulse control. The stainless steel blade is accompanied by a 64-ounce blender pitcher, a vented lid cap, tamper, recipe book, and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender is a great alternative to today’s lead deal, especially if it will mainly be used for your personal protein shake. But for something in between, consider the Nutribullet at $50. It will still provide that personal-size convenience but offer a little bit more power than the Magic Bullet for meal prep and the like.

More on the NutriBullet 1200W Blender:

NutriBullet blender is the ultimate cooking companion, with multiple speeds blend up any recipe, both quickly and precisely.

Three precision speeds, and pulse function offer you full control at the Press of a button. 1200W of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.

Includes: (1) 1200 watt motor base, (1) 64 oz blender pitcher with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, and (1) recipe book

