NutriBullet’s 1200W Blender + 64-Oz. pitcher now starting from $76 (Reg. $100)

- May. 4th 2020 11:39 am ET

Amazon is offering the NutriBullet Blender 1200W (ZNBF30400Z) for $79.99 shipped. Matched at Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to $75.99 shipped. Regularly $100 at Target and Amazon, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate, slightly below the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Along with the 1200-watt motor, this model features three precision speed settings as well as a manual pulse control. The stainless steel blade is accompanied by a 64-ounce blender pitcher, a vented lid cap, tamper, recipe book, and a 1-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Amazon. More details below.

The 11-piece Magic Bullet Blender is a great alternative to today’s lead deal, especially if it will mainly be used for your personal protein shake. But for something in between, consider the Nutribullet at $50. It will still provide that personal-size convenience but offer a little bit more power than the Magic Bullet for meal prep and the like.

A quick swing by our Home Goods Guide will offer up some big-time deals on air fryers, electric toothbrushes, furniture, coffeemakers and more.

More on the NutriBullet 1200W Blender:

  • NutriBullet blender is the ultimate cooking companion, with multiple speeds blend up any recipe, both quickly and precisely.
  • Three precision speeds, and pulse function offer you full control at the Press of a button. 1200W of power let you make an endless array of smoothies, soups, sauces, nut butters and beyond.
  • Includes: (1) 1200 watt motor base, (1) 64 oz blender pitcher with lid and vented lid cap, (1) Tamper, and (1) recipe book

