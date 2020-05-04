Optoma’s Short Throw Gaming Projector drops to $619 (Refurb, Orig. $799), more

BuyDig is currently discounting a selection of certified refurbished Optoma projectors headlined by the Optoma GT1080HDR Short Throw Gaming Projector for $619 shipped. Typically selling for $799 in new condition at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 22%, is $80 below the all-time low there, and the best we’ve seen to date. Optoma’s projector features a 3,800-lumen output and up to 15,000-hours of lamp life, making it quite the future-proof home theater investment. Perfect for kickstarting your setup, it sports 1080p output and can create an up to 120-inch screen. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual HDMI inputs, USB, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 475 customers and includes a 1-year warranty. Head below for more projector deals from $439.

Just like the featured deal, all of the discounted Optoma projectors below are in certified refurbished condition and come backed by a 1-year warranty.

Other notable refurbished Optoma deals include:

If you’re serious enough about your home theater to be considering a projector, then picking up VIVO’s universal ceiling mount is about the best way to leverage your savings. At just $13, you’ll be able to position the projector at the perfect angle for your setup and also won’t have to worry about keeping it propped up somewhere else.

Optoma Short Throw Gaming Projector features:

Elevate your gaming experience with the short throw, 1080P, 3, 800 lumens Optoma GT1080HDR. Enhanced gaming mode combined with a 120Hz refresh rate enable blur-free visuals with lightning-fast, 8. 4ms response time for a competitive gaming advantage. Keystone correction delivers flexible installation options.

