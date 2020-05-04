Philips’ ProtectiveClean Toothbrush now starting from $33.50 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This deal is matched via Target with code FAB5, but RedCard holders will knock the total down to $33.34 shipped. Regularly $50, it is currently on sale for $40 at Walmart with today’s offers being the lowest we can find. Said to remove 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, features include a pressure sensor, 14-day battery life, and a brush head replacement indicator. It also sports a 2-minute timer and a QuadPacer to ensure you’re spending enough time on each area of your mouth. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead is the Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush at $20 on Amazon. It also carries stellar ratings and will save you an additional $15 over today’s lead deal. This is a slightly more basic setup without the QuadPacer tech, but you’ll still get the most important elements like the 14-day battery and 2-minute timer.

More on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100:

Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder. Pressure sensor Alerts when brushing too hard

