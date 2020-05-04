Philips’ ProtectiveClean Toothbrush now starting from $33.50 (Reg. $50)

- May. 4th 2020 8:26 am ET

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $34.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. This deal is matched via Target with code FAB5, but RedCard holders will knock the total down to $33.34 shipped. Regularly $50, it is currently on sale for $40 at Walmart with today’s offers being the lowest we can find. Said to remove 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, features include a pressure sensor, 14-day battery life, and a brush head replacement indicator. It also sports a 2-minute timer and a QuadPacer to ensure you’re spending enough time on each area of your mouth. Rated 4+ stars from over 10,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead is the Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush at $20 on Amazon. It also carries stellar ratings and will save you an additional $15 over today’s lead deal. This is a slightly more basic setup without the QuadPacer tech, but you’ll still get the most important elements like the 14-day battery and 2-minute timer.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on personal care items, kitchenware, tools, and more.

More on the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100:

  • Gentle and effective care made easy with sonic technology that removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
  • Protect your teeth and gums with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder. Pressure sensor Alerts when brushing too hard

