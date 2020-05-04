Wear OS awaits on Skagen Falster 2, now $129 at Amazon (Reg. up to $295)

Amazon is offering Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch in various colorways for $129 shipped. That’s up to $166 off and is among some of the best pricing we have tracked. This stylish wearable is ready to pair with iPhone and Android devices since it runs Google’s Wear OS. Users can download and customize watch faces, paving the way for it to blend nicely with whatever your next activity may be. As with Apple Watch, bands are interchangeable allowing you to peruse Skagen 20mm offerings to see which options are at your disposal. Rated 4+ stars from 65% of Amazon shoppers.

Pair your new smartwatch with Jam’s Live Loud Earbuds for $40. Despite having such an affordable price, these feature a truly wireless design that cuts the cord. These have an IPX4-rating, ensuring they can handle sweat throughout intense workouts.

Oh, and if you’ve been considering a hybrid smartwatch, don’t forget that the Withings Smartwatch lineup is priced from $56 at Amazon.

Skagen Falster 2 Smartwatch features:

Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 3ATM; Speed through checkout with your watch using Google Pay; Responses from the Google Assistant and more.

This is one smart watch – receive smartphone notifications and app alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness tracker, microphone, music storage & controls, custom goal & alarm settings, calendar alerts, multiple time zones, weather, LED flashlight, wireless syncing

Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low-power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour

