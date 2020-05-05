Today, we are tracking some gigantic deals on American Fender guitars as well as some more affordable starter instruments. First up, Musician’s Friend is now offering the Rogue RA-090 Parlor Acoustic Guitar with a Satin Sunburst finish for $69.99 shipped. Also matched at Guitar Center. Regularly up to $150, today’s deal is over 50% off and about $80 in savings. For comparison sake, it is currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never dropped below $93. This is a great little beginner’s guitar or something pros can use as a practice instrument on the road or in environments your expensive gear shouldn’t be for very long. Along with the laminate mahogany body and matte sunburst finish, this model features a slim, parlor-sized design that’s easy for new players to get their arms around. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for huge deals on some professional American Fender guitars.

American Fender guitars on sale:

Be sure to browse through the rest of today’s American Fender guitars on sale at Adorama. You’ll find additional colorways of the Strats and Teles as well as some jazz models and bass guitars too.

But if you’re just getting started with the guitar (or bass and ukulele), Fender is still offering 3-months of its online Play lessons platform for free in the wake of COVID-19. Be sure to check out the completely free Spitfire Audio LABS instrument library we recently detailed and our hands-on impressions of the Universal Audio LUNA DAW.

More on the Rogue RA-090 Parlor Acoustic:

The Rogue RA-090 Parlor Acoustic Guitar is a variation of Rogue’s popular RA090, designed in a slim, parlor-sized body that, despite being surprisingly narrow, manages to offer incredible tone and volume. A laminate mahogany body and top finished off by a sharp matte sunburst. Other features include a nato C-shaped neck, simulated rosewood fingerboard.

