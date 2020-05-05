Anova Wi-Fi-connected Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide hits all-time low at $199

Anova is currently offering its Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide for $199 shipped. For comparison, it has a list price of $399, our last mention was $299, and it’s currently on sale at both Amazon and Best Buy for $249. Today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Cooking with Sous Vide provides an all-new experience if you’ve never used it before. Anova is one of the best brands in the business when it comes to Sous Vide cookers, and the Precision Cooker Pro is the company’s top-tier product. With 1,200W of power and a flow rate of 12L per minute, this Sous Vide can do it all. Plus, this model is smartphone-enabled, giving you greater control and monitoring capabilities when compared to other Sous Vide cookers. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Not ready to drop nearly $200 on Sous Vide? Well, the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano is a great option. It comes in at under $97 on Amazon and is a great starting place. Just keep in mind that this model is only 750W and only 5L per minute. However, if you’re after an option that lands between the 750W Nano and 1,200W Pro, then Anova has a 1,000W option which is currently on sale for $135, so be sure to give that a look.

Regardless of which option you opt for, ensure that you pick up this 12-quart container. It’s designed to specifically work with Sous Vide cookers to ensure the best outcome for each meal. At just $40, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Anova Pro Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

Create delicate dishes through low-temperature cooking with this Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device. The 1200W motor withstands continuous use in professional kitchens and provides a flow rate of 12L per minute to quickly heat 100L of water. This Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide device has a temperature range of 0-197°F for proper cooking of meats, seafood and vegetables.

