Try out the Sous Vide hype with Anova’s 1,000W cooker at $135 (Save $65)

Best Buy is currently offering the Anova Culinary 1,000W Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $134.99 shipped. You’ll need to be a My Best Buy member to lock-in the price, but it’s free to sign-up. Down from $200, it just dropped to $149 at Amazon, with today’s offer saving you $65 and matching our previous mention for the 2020 low. With 1,000W of power, Anova’s Sous Vide cooker can heat 26-gallons of water to help prepare dinner. It can handle all kinds of cuisine like chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more thanks to its unique immersion cooker technology. There’s also Wi-Fi capabilities for monitoring the cooking from your smartphone and more. Over 875 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you don’t need to prepare entire meals for the whole family with a Sous Vide, consider Anova’s Precision Cooker Nano instead. Right now it’ll only set you back $97 at Amazon, amounting to some notable savings. That does come with the compromise of swapping Wi-Fi connectivity for Bluetooth and dropping the 1,000W of power from the featured deal down to 750W.

For more ways to retrofit your kitchen with new appliances, Insignia’s steel 5-Qt. Digital Air Fryer is currently $70 off alongside additional options from $20. That’s on top of NutriBullet’s 1,200W Blender at $76 and even more in our Home Goods guide.

Anova 1,000W Sous Vide Cooker features:

Demonstrate your culinary prowess with this Anova precision cooker. The 1000W of power caters for all your sous vide needs, letting you heat water faster and prepare meals at the desired temperature for precise cooking. This Anova precision cooker is splash-resistant, steam-resistant and water-resistant for durability, and the compact design allows for easy, convenient storage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!