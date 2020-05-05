Give your room a finished look with Ameriwood’s Carson TV Stand: $75 (20% off)

Amazon is offering the Ameriwood Carson TV Stand in Black for $75.14 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and among some of the best offers we’ve seen in 2020. This two-tone stand is ready to uphold a 40-pound television along with game consoles, streaming media players, and more. Shelving is found throughout and there’s even two cabinets that will come in handy for hiding clutter. Its black and silver colorway is bound to blend well in a wide variety of homes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Admit it, the cords surrounding your TV could look better. Thankfully you can snatch up this 50-pack of Reusable Fastening Cable Ties for $8 and you’ll be on the right track to tidy things up.

Oh, and don’t forget that Zinus’ Garrison Modern TV Stand is still on sale for $40. This is an excellent option for those that keep consoles, audio, and other entertainment gear to a minimum. It boasts a modern look that’s bound to look great in most spaces.

Ameriwood Carson TV Stand features:

Bring your living room to the next level with the style of the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand. This trendy TV stand provides plenty of places to keep your entertainment components.The upper shelf can hold up to 40 Pounds. and the 2 middle shelves each hold up to 30 Pounds. Each shelf behind the doors can hold 20 Pounds

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!