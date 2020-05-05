Upgrade to Bosch’s Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat while it’s down to $69 (Reg. $119)

- May. 5th 2020 2:15 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Bosch Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat (BCC50) for $69 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This affordable smart thermostat can be controlled remotely using Bosch’s app and can also be configured to work with Assistant and Alexa. It sports a clean white design that’s bound to look great in most homes. Five illuminated touch buttons ensure it’s easy to both see and operate. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

If you live in an older home like I do you may not have a C-wire. This is needed to supply the additional power required for Wi-Fi connectivity. Thankfully this $10 adapter will do the trick and I actually bought this very same one a few days back and it’s due to arrive tomorrow.

If hearing Bosch made you think of tools, you can scratch that itch with Bosch’s compact 2-piece Drill/Driver Kit which has fallen to $80.50 on Amazon.

Bosch Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat (BCC50) features:

  • ONNECTIVITY: Connect to your HVAC equipment from anywhere
  • AUTO-ON SAFETY CONTROL: Keep your home safe using app alerts & auto-on feature
  • SLEEK DESIGN WITH TOUCH BUTTONS: Sleek design that will look great in your home, with 5 bright illuminated touch buttons & color screen
  • SMART DEVICE ENABLED: Works with Google Home or Alexa

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
