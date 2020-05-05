Upgrade to Bosch’s Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat while it’s down to $69 (Reg. $119)

Amazon is offering the Bosch Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat (BCC50) for $69 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This affordable smart thermostat can be controlled remotely using Bosch’s app and can also be configured to work with Assistant and Alexa. It sports a clean white design that’s bound to look great in most homes. Five illuminated touch buttons ensure it’s easy to both see and operate. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of reviewers.

If you live in an older home like I do you may not have a C-wire. This is needed to supply the additional power required for Wi-Fi connectivity. Thankfully this $10 adapter will do the trick and I actually bought this very same one a few days back and it’s due to arrive tomorrow.

If hearing Bosch made you think of tools, you can scratch that itch with Bosch’s compact 2-piece Drill/Driver Kit which has fallen to $80.50 on Amazon.

Bosch Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat (BCC50) features:

ONNECTIVITY: Connect to your HVAC equipment from anywhere

AUTO-ON SAFETY CONTROL: Keep your home safe using app alerts & auto-on feature

SLEEK DESIGN WITH TOUCH BUTTONS: Sleek design that will look great in your home, with 5 bright illuminated touch buttons & color screen

SMART DEVICE ENABLED: Works with Google Home or Alexa

