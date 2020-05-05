Breville espresso machines with a $50 gift card now up to $120 off

- May. 5th 2020 4:02 pm ET

Seattle Coffee Gear is now offering 20% off a series of Breville espresso machines and many of them now have $50 gift cards attached. One standout here is the Breville Bambino Plus Espresso Machine (BES500) for $399.96 shipped with a $50 Seattle Coffee Gear gift card. Regularly $500, this model is now matching the all-time low on Amazon at $400, but you won’t get the extra gift card there. Today’s offer is as much as $150 in savings and is the best we can find. This model’s 12- x 7-inch footprint doesn’t take up much space on the countertop and it features an “Instant On Thermocoil” to reach the maximum extraction temperature within “3-seconds.” This model also sports an automatic microfoam steam wand for barista-style lattes, a removable water tank, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

Be sure to hit up the rest of today’s Seattle Coffee Gear Breville espresso machines sale. You’ll find additional models on sale starting from $224 right here and at as much as $120 off the going rate. And remember, Seattle Coffee Gear sells plenty of accessories and actual coffee beans, so your $50 gift card certainly won’t go to waste.

If today’s Breville espresso machines are still too pricey for your casual needs, take a look at the Mr. Coffee 4-Cup Steam Espresso System. It might not have all the bells and whistles of the Breville machines, but at just over $46 shipped, it’s worth a closer look for the budget-minded.

If the espresso machines don’t interest you, swing by this morning’s deal on Ninja’s Auto-iQ Coffee Bar and be sure to check out our coffee bar feature for more ideas before you dig into the rest of today’s household price drops

More on the Bambino Plus Breville Espresso Machines:

Finally, beginner’s espresso without the startup costs. The Breville Bambino Plus packs a cafe’s worth of artistry into a compact case smaller than most shopping bags. Designed as the easiest entry in walk-up shots, the Bambino’s quick-heat thermocoil will have a hot shot in-hand seconds from start-up. Better, the Bambino’s auto-frothing steam wand magnificently microfoams milk for lattes or creates creamy foam for cappuccinos—all on its own. The Bambino’s combination of size, simplicity, and efficiency makes it an excellent choice for new home baristas.

