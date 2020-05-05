Ninja’s Auto-iQ Coffee Bar drops to $80 for today only (Refurb, Orig. $230)

Today only, Woot is offering the Ninja Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Programmable Coffee Maker (CF097) for $79.99 in refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Originally $230, this model currently fetches over $200 at Amazon in new condition while Walmart’s listing is sitting at $169. Today’s deal is as much as $133 off and the lowest price we can find. This model offers a choice between pod-free single serve or filling up the included 10-cup double wall, vacuum-sealed thermal carafe that keeps coffee hot for up to 2-hours. Along with six cup size options, this model features several brew types including “classic, rich, over ice, specialty, or cafe forte.” Rated 4+ stars and ships with a 90-day warranty. More details below.

If the basic Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker at $25 won’t cut it for you, consider the Black+Decker 12-Cup Thermal Coffeemaker at $50 instead. That’s $30 below the price of today’s refurbished model and an even larger carafe capacity, just don’t expect to get all the built-in brew types or the single-serve option on this one. It is, however, rated 4+ stars from over 4,100 Amazon customers.

More on the Ninja Coffee Bar Auto-iQ Coffee Maker:

The next generation Ninja Coffee bar is a single serve and thermal carafe Coffee system—complete with a built in frother that transforms hot or cold milk into silky smooth froth in seconds and a host of delicious Coffee recipes you can create and enjoy, all from the Comfort of home. Pod free single serve and carafe brewing allows you to achieve unlimited variety and personal customization of your Coffee drinks. Ninja advanced thermal flavor extraction technology allows you to unlock the full flavor potential of your favorite ground Coffee and enjoy a great tasting brew with variable levels of richness.

