Amazon discounts DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set to $20 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set (DWA2T40IR) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $5 off the typical rate there and is a price we’ve seen beaten only one time in 2020. Owners of this kit will add a wide variety of bit types to their collection in addition to a magnetic holder that helps keep them locked in place. The bundled carrying case has a place for everything, helping you keep it organized and easy to find next time. Armed with DEWALT’s FlexTorq design, bits are able to ‘flex’ up to 15-degrees to increase longevity of each bit. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Need a way to tighten screws in small spaces? Perhaps you should opt for Neiko’s Ratcheting Bit Set instead at $7. This bundle includes 7-bits and a compact ratchet driver that’s made for fitting in snug areas.

With more tools at your disposal, perhaps it’s time to tackle a project. Today’s Home Depot sale takes up to 50% off kitchen faucets. Head over to our roundup to find options priced from $49.

DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set features:

