Home Depot takes up to 50% off kitchen faucets and more from $49

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off kitchen faucets and more. Free shipping is available across the board. Our top pick is the FLOW Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet for $59. That’s down from the original $129 price tag and the usual $100 going rate. Easily switch out your kitchen faucet with this single-handle model on sale today. FLOW promises “quick, simply DIY install for the perfect kitchen upgrade.” Notable features include retractable dual function spray head, durable ceramic cartridge, and metallic waterway. Rated 4.7/5 stars. You can check out the rest of today’s sale here or hit the jump for additional top picks.

Another standout is FLOW’s Single-Handle Faucet with Motion Sensor at $119. It originally sold for $249 but typically sells at $200. Notable upgrades here include a hands-free motion design that delivers added convenience and “smart auto-off programming turns water off after 3-minutes.” Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Dive into the rest of today’s sale for more deals on faucets, bidets, and other home essentials. Our Home Goods guide is packed with additional price drops on everyday essentials like Ninja’s Auto-IQ coffee bar and more.

FLOW Single-Handle Kitchen Faucet features:

Sleek design and trusted construction come together with the FLOW Series Classic Kitchen Faucet. Featuring a retractable dual function spray head, durable ceramic cartridge, and metallic waterway, the FLOW Classic is the simplistic upgrade your kitchen deserves. The easy installation process allows you to fit this faucet in a single or three hole sink, and the luxurious finishes compliment kitchens of all styles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!