GAP’s new spring sale take up to 60% off sitewide including new styles

GAP is currently taking 40% off sitewide when promo code GAPFRIEND is applied. You can sweeten the deals even further by also including promo code ALLYOU for an extra 20% off. Free shipping is available on orders over $25, plus GAP is offering free returns as well at this time. You can find all of our top picks for men and women down below.
Top picks for men:
- Classic T-Shirt: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Vintage Shorts: $21.50 (Reg. $45)
- Standard Jeans: $29 (Reg. $60)
- Space Dye Sweatpants: $17 (Reg. $35)
- …and more!
Top picks for women:
- Denim Mid-rise Shorts: $24 (Reg. $50)
- Mid-Rise Girlfriend Pants: $33.50 (Reg. $70)
- Modern Tank Top: $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- Softspun Jogger Pants: $24 (Reg. $50)
- …and more!
Jump into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals at GAP. With warmer weather and summer around the corner, now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe during GAP’s limited-time promotion.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel