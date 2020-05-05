Nostalgia returns with BOGO FREE moto razr, offering $1,500 off two phones

Motorola is currently offering its recently-released razr Foldable Android Smartphone buy-one-get-one-free. Also matched at Verizon. This saves you a grand total of $1,500 when purchasing two, dropping the effective price of each to right around $750. The Moto razr is the company’s re-launch of its once-popular flip phone, except this time it’s all touchscreen. That’s right, this flip phone that runs Android is entirely touchscreen, making for a unique experience. You’ll be able to flip it closed after a call, bringing back memories from years gone by. Plus, it’s water-resistant, has 128GB of internal storage, a fingerprint reader, and a 16MP camera for capturing what happens around you. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking for something a little lower-cost and simpler in design? The Google Pixel 3a is a solid option. With a stellar camera and a fully unlocked design, it’ll work on any carrier. At $380, it’s a great option if you have a tighter budget, but still want fantastic features.

For a higher-end phone, check out the LG G8 ThinQ. It’s on sale for $400 right now, which saves you $350 from its regular rate. Offering 128GB of storage, this phone packs multiple cameras and even face recognition technology which is great when compared to the price of the razr. There’s no nostalgic factor here, however, and the phone doesn’t fold either.

Motorola razr features:

Experience the iconic flip phone, totally re-invented. The Motorola razr fuses the familiar, pocket-ready flip design with the style and intelligence of the modern smartphone. Shattering the status quo, the ultra-compact, water repellent1 razr opens to a full-sized touchscreen. And an exterior interactive display keeps you connected so you can stay in the moment. The razr has revolutionized the flip phone with all the latest tech and few new tricks. Capture your next great creation with the 16 MP AI-enabled smart camera and 4K video. Or, use one of the many exclusive Moto Actions to make everyday interactions on your phone even easier. Get the most out of it with Verizon, the network more people rely on.

