Save $350 on LG’s G8 ThinQ Android smartphone at an Amazon low of $400

Amazon currently offers the unlocked LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone for $399.99 shipped. Having dropped from $750, today’s offer saves you 46% and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. LG’s G8 ThinQ smartphone sports a 6.1-inch QHD+ OLED FullVision display as well as 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back you’ll also find 16 and 12MP dual rear-cameras, and there’s also 3D Face Unlock or Fingerprint ID authentication. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 500 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. More below.

Wrap your new handset in a protective case and really put your savings to work. One standout for us is on Spigen’s Tough Armor Case, which will run you $17 at Amazon. This case was “designed to optimize wireless charging capability” and uses Air Cushion Technology for anti-shock protection. It also features a built-in kickstand to make watching videos more convenient.

LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Android Smartphone features:

The LG G8 ThinQ 128GB Smartphone gives you a high-resolution 16MP super ultra-wide/12MP standard dual-camera system, and a host of convenient features, such as optical and electronic image stabilization, up to 8x zoom, and manual camera controls to let you get the most out of every shot. The G8 ThinQ also features a front standard 8MP selfie camera that incorporates 3D scanning technology.

