Sam’s Club memberships are effectively FREE with this promotion

Sam’s Club is offering new members a $45 account credit after sign-up. You’ll simply need to purchase a new membership here for $45 and the Instant Savings will be added to your account within 72-hours. This offer expires within 60-days. While we regularly see Sam’s Club offers, it’s rare for us to come across what effectively amounts to a free membership. This is a great way to dive into the world of Sam’s Club and take advantage of everything the members-only storefront has to offer. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

Not sure where to start? Jump over to this page at Sam’s Club to learn more about what benefits will be included with today’s deal. Sam’s Club is known for its wide range of products at warehouse pricing, including but not limited to electronics, home goods, food, and more.

Terms and Conditions:

$45 offer is an Instant Savings offer and will be loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of membership activation and is valid for 60 days thereafter. Items purchased with individual Instant Savings offers are not eligible for this $45 offer. Purchases of alcoholic beverages, tobacco, milk, fuel, pharmacy, gift cards, memberships or shipping costs are not included in this offer. Offer restrictions may apply based upon local laws and regulations. Return value of merchandise purchased with this offer will be subject to pro-rated adjustment. Instant Savings offers are subject to availability and are valid in U.S. clubs with a U.S. membership, excluding Puerto Rico. Prices shown are pre-tax amounts. State and local laws may require sales tax to be charged on the pre-discounted price. For Club Pickup orders not paid online, savings will be based on and limited to the Instant Savings offers available to the paying member on the date of in-club payment. No money will be returned to the member if the price of the item falls below zero after applying Instant Savings discount. Multiple Instant Savings offers will not be combined for any item. Offer valid January 27, 2020 – March 8, 2020.

