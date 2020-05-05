Optoma’s 14-ounce Mini Projector strikes new Amazon low of $157.50 (Save $70+)

Amazon is offering the Optoma LV130 Mini Projector for $157.39 shipped. That’s $70+ off what it’s been averaging there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. Weighing in at under 1-pound, this compact projector is powered via a built-in battery that’s said to keep it running for around 4.5-hours. This affordable and pocketable solution is ready to create an 80-inch screen wherever you’re headed. When it comes to connectivity, owners will find an HDMI port along the back, providing a universal way to connect your favorite streaming device. Reviews are still rolling in, but Optoma projectors are reputable.

Take portability to the next level with Cable Matters’ Retractable HDMI Cable. It’s currently priced at $11, ensuring that today’s savings leave you with more than enough to bag it. I’ve got several of these and appreciate their tangle-free, collapsable design. When expanded it reaches over 3.5-feet and once you’re finished using it you’ll be able to condense it to a mere 3-inches.

Looking for a beefier projector? Lucky for you we unraveled several refurbished Optoma deals yesterday with its Short Throw Gaming Projector falling to $619.

Optoma LV130 Mini Projector features:

COMPACT DESIGN: A versatile ultra-portable mini projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight design; weighs less than 1 pound

LONG BATTERY LIFE: A 6,700 mAh battery providing up to 4.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as outdoor movies or business meetings

LED LIGHT SOURCE: Up to 30,000 hours of life from the 300-lumen LED lamp providing lower total cost of ownership; LED lamps last up to 7 times longer than traditional lamps which require more replacements

