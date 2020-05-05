Work from the couch with Rockpoint’s Lift-Top Coffee Table: $112 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the Rockpoint Argus Lift-Top Coffee Table for $112.10 shipped. That’s $28 off the typical rate there and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked. Face it, working from the couch is nice and all, but it’s not very ergonomic. This can lead to back and neck pain which is not a thing anyone wants to go through. This coffee table sets out to help with a lift-top design that provides place to put your laptop while also revealing storage for any accessories you may need to keep within reach. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

Now that you can work from the couch, perhaps you should snag JETech’s Tablet and Smartphone Stand for $10. It’s comprised of aluminum and is sturdy enough to uphold 11-pounds. Armed with this you’ll be able to easily take advantage of a second screen.

While we’re talking furniture, did you see the deal we spotted on Ameriwood’s Carson TV Stand? It’s down to $75 which is 20% off, making now an excellent time to strike.

Rockpoint Argus Lift-Top Coffee Table features:

Lift-top coffee table provides functional space and sleek transitional style

Made of engineered wood and finished on all sides for easy placement; wrought-iron-style accents

Top lifts up and forward creating a versatile work surface; hidden storage space beneath the lid

2 open cubbies down below offer added space for storage or decorative display

Measures 43.2 by 19.5 by 19 inches (LxWxH); some assembly required

