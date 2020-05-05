VUDU’s Mother’s Day Sale includes decade bundles for $30, classics, more

VUDU is currently running several deals on decade movie bundles as well as a wider-ranging Mother’s Day Sale. Pricing varies depending on if you want to choose a single title or bundle, but one of our favorites is 10 Action Movies from the 2000’s at $29.99 in Digital HD. For comparison, purchasing Black Hawk Down, Hancock, and 2012 would set you back nearly $40 at Google Play, and VUDU states that this bundle totals out to around $130 or so in value. You’ll not only get these three titles but also an additional seven with your $30 purchase, saving you quite a bit when compared to the normal prices. In total, you’ll get the following movies in this bundle: Hancock, 2012, Black Hawk Down, Snatch, Kung Fu Hustle, Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragons, Ghost Rider, Charlie’s Angels, xXx, and Resident Evil. Head below for more of our top picks, or drop by VUDU’s Mother’s Day Sale to view it all.

Don’t miss out on the other movie deals we’re tracking right now. Apple is offering sports movies from $5, 4K titles from $4, and even $1 rentals. The recently-released Ford v Ferrari is down to $8 right now, which is a must-watch if you’re a car enthusiast.

