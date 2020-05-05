Apple’s new sports movie sale starts at $5, 4K from $4, $1 rental, more

Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on $5 sports titles including some of the most popular films of the latest 20-years. You’ll also find a number of markdowns on 4K films along with a particularly notable $1 rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Sports movies discounted at Apple

Apple has reduced the price on a number of sports films today from $5. You’ll find more recent releases like Ford v Ferrari at $8 and older favorites like Rocky for $5. Most of today’s titles are discounted by 50%. All of which will become a permanent addition to your library. Here are a few of our top picks:

4K deals and more

This week’s $1 HD rental is A Star is Born. The wildly-popular award-winning film has collected a 90% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating and typically rents for $5 or more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!