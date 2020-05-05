Apple’s new sports movie sale starts at $5, 4K from $4, $1 rental, more

Apple’s latest movie sale focuses on $5 sports titles including some of the most popular films of the latest 20-years. You’ll also find a number of markdowns on 4K films along with a particularly notable $1 rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.
Sports movies discounted at Apple
Apple has reduced the price on a number of sports films today from $5. You’ll find more recent releases like Ford v Ferrari at $8 and older favorites like Rocky for $5. Most of today’s titles are discounted by 50%. All of which will become a permanent addition to your library. Here are a few of our top picks:
- The Sandlot: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Raging Bull: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dodgeball: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Rocky/Creed Bundle: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Free Solo: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Million Dollar Baby: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Remember the Titans: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Miracle: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Moneyball: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Love & Basketball: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Semi-Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Happy Gilmore: $8 (Reg. $15)
4K deals and more
- Gladiator: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Bad Boys for Life: $13 (Reg. $20)
- Once Upon A Time in Hollywood: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Blair Witch: $4 (Reg. $10)
- Dirty Dancing: $7 (Reg. $15)
- Wonder: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Ben is Back: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Plus One: $8 (Reg. $15)
This week’s $1 HD rental is A Star is Born. The wildly-popular award-winning film has collected a 90% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating and typically rents for $5 or more.
