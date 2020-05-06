Belkin’s PowerHouse charges your iPhone + Apple Watch at $80 ($20 off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch and iPhone at $74.20 shipped in white. Typically selling for $100, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $6, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Perfect for adding to your nightstand, Belkin’s PowerHouse stand sports integrated MFi Lightning and Apple Watch chargers. With an elegant design in tow, it’ll also prop up a device, allowing you to easily keep an eye on notifications while charging. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 1,400 customers. More below.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Belkin Boost Up Wireless 3-in-1 Charging Dock for $119.99 shipped. Down from $140, today’s offer saves you 20% and matches our previous mention. Like the lead deal, this dock has a built-in Apple Watch charger, but trades out the Lightning cable for a 7.5W Qi power pad. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 580 customers.

Those that don’t mind bringing their own cables can save even more by opting for OLEBR’s well-reviewed 3-in-1 Charging Stand at $26. Here you’ll be trading off the Belkin branding, but will score a dedicated place to set your AirPods. It comes backed by a 4.1/5 star rating from over 3,100 customers.

Belkin PowerHouse Charge Dock features:

Charge and display your Apple Watch and iPhone simultaneously with the 2-in-1 PowerHouse Charge Dock for Apple Watch + iPhone. With a Magnetic Charging Module for the Apple Watch built into the dock, your Apple Watch aligns magnetically and begins charging instantly.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!