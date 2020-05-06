Hisense 55-inch 4K UHDTV has Dolby Vision, Android TV, more: $450 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series 4K Dolby Vision HDR Smart Android UHDTV (55H8G) for $454.99 shipped. Normally $600, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Offering Android TV built-in, this UHDTV upgrades your home theater experience in more ways than one. Not only will you score a Dolby Vision-enabled 4K TV, but also be able to replace your Chromecast, Roku, or Apple TV thanks to this model’s built-in operating system. The remote also has a built-in microphone so you can easily issue voice commands to your television, which makes accessing programming and more a breeze. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more 4K UHDTVs on sale from $400.

Other Hisense 4K Dolby Vision Android TVs on sale:

Ditch Dolby Vision, Android TV, and the more premium design of the Hisense TVs in today’s lead deals to save some cash. The TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV is available for $230 at Amazon and offers the Roku operating system built-in for ease-of-use.

Don’t forget that Sonos just launched the Arc soundbar. It offers AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, and more. If you’re wanting a premium home theater upgrade, then Sonos is a brand you absolutely need to check out. And, if you’re on a slightly tighter budget, the Playbar is down to $449 right now, offering a great entrance into the ecosystem.

Hisense 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

  • Unlock the power of over a billion colors perfectly expressed with Hisense H8G quantum series ULED smart TVs, which combine incredible, ultra-bright 4k detail with android TV for quick access to entertainment and apps.
  • Transform your home into an entertainment powerhouse with Dolby vision HDR picture and Dolby atoms sound technologies, creating a truly cinematic experience featuring astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio.
  • Full array local dimming zones deliver a superior HDR experience with up to 700-nits peak brightness across up to 90 local dimming zones, while game mode significantly improves input lag for optimized gaming.

