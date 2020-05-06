Hisense 55-inch 4K UHDTV has Dolby Vision, Android TV, more: $450 (Reg. $600)

Amazon is offering the Hisense 55-inch Quantum Series 4K Dolby Vision HDR Smart Android UHDTV (55H8G) for $454.99 shipped. Normally $600, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Offering Android TV built-in, this UHDTV upgrades your home theater experience in more ways than one. Not only will you score a Dolby Vision-enabled 4K TV, but also be able to replace your Chromecast, Roku, or Apple TV thanks to this model’s built-in operating system. The remote also has a built-in microphone so you can easily issue voice commands to your television, which makes accessing programming and more a breeze. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more 4K UHDTVs on sale from $400.

Other Hisense 4K Dolby Vision Android TVs on sale:

Ditch Dolby Vision, Android TV, and the more premium design of the Hisense TVs in today’s lead deals to save some cash. The TCL 43-inch 4K HDR Smart UHDTV is available for $230 at Amazon and offers the Roku operating system built-in for ease-of-use.

Don’t forget that Sonos just launched the Arc soundbar. It offers AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, and more. If you’re wanting a premium home theater upgrade, then Sonos is a brand you absolutely need to check out. And, if you’re on a slightly tighter budget, the Playbar is down to $449 right now, offering a great entrance into the ecosystem.

Hisense 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

Unlock the power of over a billion colors perfectly expressed with Hisense H8G quantum series ULED smart TVs, which combine incredible, ultra-bright 4k detail with android TV for quick access to entertainment and apps.

Transform your home into an entertainment powerhouse with Dolby vision HDR picture and Dolby atoms sound technologies, creating a truly cinematic experience featuring astonishing images with enhanced color and incredibly immersive audio.

Full array local dimming zones deliver a superior HDR experience with up to 700-nits peak brightness across up to 90 local dimming zones, while game mode significantly improves input lag for optimized gaming.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!