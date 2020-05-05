Your home theater deserves Sonos Playbar at $449 (Refurb, Orig. $699)

Trusted seller World Wide Stereo (99.8% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Sonos Playbar for $449 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally going for $699, right now the Playbar is on sale for $549 at Amazon in new condition and this is a match of our last refurbished mention. If you’re wanting a high-end home theater experience, the Sonos Playbar is a great option. It offers the ability to tie into the Sonos whole home audio system, ensuring that you will enjoy music, movies, and more anywhere you walk within your house. Plus, when paired with a set of One SL speakers and Sub, you’ll even get full wrap-around surround sound. Rated 4.4/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty.

If you’re wanting to get into the Sonos ecosystem without dropping nearly $450, then be sure to check out the Sonos Beam. At $399 on Amazon, you’ll score both the Beam and a $30 gift card, giving you great home theater audio, AirPlay 2, and built-in Alexa at a great price. Learn more in our review.

Did you see that Polk Audio launched a new soundbar earlier today? It packs Google Chromecast for Audio built-in, giving you the ability to easily send content from your smartphone or computer to it.

Sonos Playbar features:

The mountable sound bar for TV, movies, music, and more.

Enjoy crisp dialogue and impressive bass from wall to wall with play bar. Control it with the Sonos app, your remote, and more.

Whether you mount it on the wall or place it below your TV on a stand or console, play bar automatically tunes itself for the best possible sound.

Play bar was specially tuned by oscar-winning sound engineers to emphasize the sound of the human voice so you can always follow the story.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!