Dock your Apple Watch on elago’s sleek nightstand charger at $8 Prime shipped

elago’s Amazon storefront offers its W2 Apple Watch Stand for $7.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay up to $13 at Amazon and $10 direct from elago. This is a match of the best we’ve seen via Amazon over the last year. elago’s low-profile Apple Watch dock gives your wearable a home each night while charging. Just slide your Apple Watch puck through the designated cutouts and you’ll be ready to power-up without frustrating cable management issues, enjoying an organized bedside table along the way. Choose from a variety of colors in today’s sale to match your look. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 3,000 Amazon customers.

There aren’t many Apple Watch docks out there that are more affordable than today’s featured deal. However, you can opt to save a bit more by going with this option from Beacoo at $7. Its design isn’t a sleek as the elago above, but for a truly bargain alternative, it will still get the job done. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For even more smartphone accessories, make sure you check out our daily roundup that’s littered with deals for iPhone and Android users alike. You’ll find everything from cables to cases, batteries, and much more on sale every day.

elago W2 Apple Watch Charger features:

Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages. The elago W2 Nightstand is made from scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your Apple Watch and to prevent it from moving around when resting on a surface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!