Sit with a MacBook, iPad, and iPhone using LapGear’s $27.50 Bamboo Lap Desk

- May. 6th 2020 4:39 pm ET

$27.50
0

Amazon is offering the LapGear BamBoard Pro Lap Desk for $27.50 shipped. That’s over 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This lap desk boasts a high-level of versatility thanks to a form-factor that supports 17.3-inch laptops, a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 7.9-inch smartphone. The primary material used is bamboo which is renewable, allowing you reduce your reliance on plastic and the like. A total of 18 ventilation holes can be found throughout, helping keep your primary device cool during use. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you end up deciding to pass and continue working at your desk, perhaps you should opt for JETech’s Tablet and Smartphone Stand at $10. This allows you to easily use an iPad as a second display, something that the latest version of macOS embraces with open arms.

Is your home office in need of some new furniture? Consider sprucing it up with these Walker Edison furniture pieces from $94.

LapGear BamBoard Pro Lap Desk features:

  • Fits up to 17.3″ laptops and most tablets: 22″ x 15″ surface dimensions.
  • Media slots: Fit most 12.9″ tablets and 7.9″ phones.
  • Style: Made from natural bamboo.
  • Design: Work surface includes left and right side integrated 5″ x 9″ mouse pads and cushioned wrist rest.
  • Improved air-flow: 18 ventilation holes allow for proper laptop ventilation, as recommended by laptop manufacturers.

