Furnish your shop with Makita’s 47-Pc. Ratchet and Bit Set for $20 (Save 20%)

- May. 6th 2020 11:40 am ET

Amazon is offering the Makita 47-piece Ratchet and Bit Set (B-50289) for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked by $4. Despite having a total of 47 accessories in tow, this set fits into a compact case that’s easy to tote wherever your next project takes you. Inside you’ll find “an assortment of Phillips, Torx, slotted, hex, square bits, and sockets.” Rated 4.5/5 stars.

While it doesn’t have as many bits, Neiko’s Ratcheting Set is $7 and will allow you to squeeze into tight spaces thanks to its 90-degree form-factor. Rated an average of 4.5/5 stars by more than 2,100 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and in case you missed it yesterday we spotted a 20% discount on DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set. This means you can snag it at Amazon for $20, making now a great time to outfit your shop with it.

Makita 47-piece Ratchet and Bit Set (B-50289) features:

  • Convenient multi-bit set in a compact and carrying case
  • Includes assortment of Phillips, Torx, slotted, hex, square bits and sockets
  • Includes (11) Phillips bits with size range of (PH0 – PH3)
  • Includes (8) Torx bits with size range of (T10 – T40)
  • Includes (4) slotted bits with size range of (SL6-8 – SL10-12)

