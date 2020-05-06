Fresh Amazon low hits Motorola’s One Action 128GB Unlocked Smartphone at $248

Amazon is offering the Motorola One Action 128GB Unlocked Smartphone for $247.98 shipped. That’s up to $102 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $2. Armed with a 6.3-inch display, triple camera system, and 128GB of storage, this affordable smartphone has many of the features touted in flagship devices that cost 3-4 times more. Portrait photos are supported, allowing you to bring that shot on DSLR look to your everyday pictures. This handset supports a wide variety of service providers ranging from AT&T to Sprint, T-Mobile to Verizon, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re not specifically after Motorola, BLU VIVO X6 is only $110. Bear in mind that you’ll only get 64GB of storage, but there’s a microSD card slot there for expansion if the need arises.

If you don’t like being tied to a given ecosystem be sure to check out the latest Pioneer Wireless CarPlay receivers. It wields Android Auto compatibility in addition to new support for Alexa. Learn all about it in today’s coverage.

Motorola One Action features:

Triple camera system (12MP, 5MP, 16MP). never miss a moment with a Fast-focusing camera, add a beautiful blur effect to portraits, and enhance your photos using advanced Imaging software.

Ultra-wide action video camera. Record thrilling videos in any light, fitting 4X more of the scene in your frame. Plus, enjoy the convenience of holding your phone vertically while filming in landscape format.

6. 3″ Cinemavision (21: 9) display. Enjoy a cinematic experience on an ultra-wide full HD+ display Designed for one-handed use.

