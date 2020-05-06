When it comes to the world aftermarket CarPlay receivers, Pioneer is arguably one of the most innovative companies. The latest Pioneer Wireless CarPlay receivers help convey this with the addition of Alexa support. There are five new models, each of which supports both wired and wireless smartphone pairing. Screen sizes range from 6.8- to 10.1-inches, with the largest model slightly resembling the floating design found in Apple’s new iPad Pro Magic Keyboard. These originally debuted at CES 2020, but the company has signaled that they are finally ready for consumers. Continue reading to learn more.

New Pioneer Wireless CarPlay Receivers add Alexa to your dash

With CarPlay and Android Auto having been bundled in many receivers for quite a while now, Pioneer has added Alexa to help differentiate its offerings from its competitors. The top-of-the line 10.1- and 9-inch models sport a floating design and receive a capacitive screen with the highest resolution of 1280 x 720. Outside of the floating design, aesthetics are quite similar among each of the new Pioneer Wireless CarPlay units.

Features are also similar with each wielding Alexa. Unlike CarPlay and Android Auto, this is implementation relies solely on voice, and is activated by using the wake word “Alexa.” From there users are able to “play music, hear the news, check the weather, control smart home devices, and more.”

“The addition of Amazon Alexa Built-in to our NEX in-dash receivers allows us to continue to be on the forefront of delivering seamless connectivity between the vehicle and the consumer’s smart lifestyle,” said Ted Cardenas, vice president of marketing for Pioneer Electronics (USA) Inc. “Amazon Alexa allows us to provide a more engaging connected experience, bringing next-level infotainment options to the aftermarket.”

Pricing and availability

With new five models, there’s a few cost details to unpack. The 6.8-inch DMH-W4660NEX and DMH-W4600NEX models are the smallest and unsurprisingly the most affordable with Crutchfield pricing set at $595. Next up we have the 9-inch DMH-WC6600NEX for $895 at Abt alongside the top-tier DMH-WT7600NEX and DMH-WT8600NEX available for $995 and $1,195, respectively.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having spent well over a year in the Alexa ecosystem, I am a big fan. Like every virtual assistant it’s far from perfect, but the platform is supported by almost any smart device, including the ones that are unique or incredibly inexpensive. While I’ve begun researching new cars, my 7-year-old Kia was purchased brand new and is the highest trim in its class. Unfortunately it narrowly missed the boat for CarPlay which keeps me on the hunt for an aftermarket solution.

The addition of Alexa makes the latest Pioneer Wireless CarPlay Receivers extremely versatile especially given the fact that Android Auto is also supported. This makes me consider buying now more than ever as it seems to be a future-proof way to upgrade my vehicle. Pioneer really knocked it out of the park by debuting models that start at a respectable $600 price point.

