Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 blasts at 100-feet per second: $35.50 (2020 low)

- May. 6th 2020 12:33 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 for $35.49 shipped. That’s $14+ off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is a match for the lowest 2020 offer we have tracked. If you’re in the market for a Nerf blaster, this offering is a great way to pummel the opposition. It includes two 12-round magazines, packing plenty of power to put up a competitive fight. Each round fires at up to 100-feet per second, ratcheting up the intensity of your upcoming Nerf battles. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Get someone else in the fun when opting for two Rubber Band Guns instead for $11. These will launch bands “about 30-feet” and about 100 of them are included in the box.

While 100 bands is enough to get you started, you could plan ahead with 300 more when snagging this package of Alliance Rubber Bands for $6.50. They’re said to have “excellent durability”, helping ensure loads of fun can be had before any break.

Nerf Rival Hypnos XIX-1200 features:

  • Experience the intensity of Nerf rival competitions with the hypnos xix-1200 blaster
  • Features a folding stock to create a Compact configuration for close spaces, portability, and storage
  • Comes with two 12-Round magazines, 24 high-impact rounds, and 2 clips that attach to the tactical rail to hold the second magazine for fast reloading

