Amazon’s Premium Dual Arm Monitor Mount strikes new low of $143 (Reg. $200)

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Premium Dual Arm Monitor Mount for $142.91 shipped. That’s $57 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This top-tier monitor stand from Amazon brings a clean and sophisticated look to any desk and is sturdy enough to uphold two 20-pound displays. Each monitor arm can extend and retract independently of the other with 75-degrees of tilt supported. Owners will be able to swivel screens into portrait or landscape mode, making it very easy to find the most productive option for the task at hand. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you prefer the look of a single display, consider picking up North Bayou’s Monitor Mount for $35. It’s ready for a 19.8-pound screen and sports a gas-spring arm that makes moving things around almost effortless.

In need of a monitor? We’ve got you covered with some fresh deals. Right now you can save $199 on the ASUS 35-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Display at $600.

AmazonBasics Premium Dual Monitor Mount features:

Premium dual-arm monitor stand frees up desktop space; adjustable for ergonomic screen viewing

Adjusts easily; arms extend and retract independently; tilts 70° back to 5° forward for a comfortable reading angle; rotates between landscape mode and portrait mode

Each arm can hold a monitor up to 20 pounds; VESA compatible (100 x 100mm and 75 x 75mm)

Easy set up; desk clamp fits desks between 0.4 inch up to 2.4 inches

Backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty

