Save $199 on the ASUS 35-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor at $600, more

Newegg’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS ROG Strix XG35VQ 35-inch Curved Gaming Monitor for $599.99 shipped. Also available directly from Newegg. Down from $799, a price you’ll currently find at B&H, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low, and is the best price we’ve seen in over 6-months. Packing a 1440p panel, 100Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync, this ASUS monitor is ready to complement your gaming setup. A built-in Aura Sync module on the back adds some RGB lighting to your battlestation while HDMI and DisplayPort inputs offer two ways to pair with your machine. Just under 100 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Right now you can also save on LG’s 32UD89-W 31.5-inch 4K FreeSync Monitor at B&H, where it has dropped to $499.99. Typically fetching $599, today’s offer saves you $99 and marks the lowest we’ve seen in 2020 so far. Equipped with a 4K panel, there’s also 40W charging passthrough via the USB-C port alongside DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If neither of those monitors will cut it for your setup, we’re also still seeing a $180 discount on ViewSonic’s ELITE 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor. That’s on top of CalDigit’s Thunderbolt 3 Dock on sale for $230, which leaves you with an extra $80 in your pocket.

ASUS 35-inch Curved Gaming Monitor features:

The Republic of Gamers Strix XG35VQ 35″ 21:9 Curved 100 Hz FreeSync LCD Monitor from Asus is designed for users looking to take their games to the next level. It has a 3440 x 1440 UWQHD resolution, a fast 100 Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync technology, and plenty of other helping gaming features designed to assist you on the battlefield. Moreover, its 1800R curvature places you right in the middle of the action for an immersive viewing experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!