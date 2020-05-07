Fresh 2020 low has landed on this AmazonBasics MacBook Backpack, now $22.50

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics MacBook Backpack for $22.59 shipped. That’s over 25% off the recent pricing there and marks the best 2020 offer we’ve seen yet. This bag has an “expansive interior” that’s great for toting everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro to iPad, books to stationary, and more. A two-tone black and silver design gives it a sleek look that should blend well in business casual environments. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten by the featured deal, snag the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for under $13 to save around $10. It too can hold a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a solid choice for any modern Apple laptop.

Looking for something more premium? Timbuk2’s Uptown Backpack is still $57 on Amazon. It sports a standout appearance and the current discount locks in $30 of savings. Owners will find dedicated slots for both a MacBook and iPad.

AmazonBasics MacBook Backpack features:

Zippered Speed Pocket – A quick access, secure place for your cell phone, boarding pass etc.

Expansive interior storage holds books, files and folders; Organization panel stores your portable electronics, pens and more

Internal Dimensions: 13.4″ x 7.1″ x 18.9″ (LxWxH)

External Dimensions: 14.3″ x 7.8″ x 19.8″ (LxWxH)

