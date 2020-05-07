Fresh 2020 low has landed on this AmazonBasics MacBook Backpack, now $22.50

- May. 7th 2020 12:19 pm ET

0

Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics MacBook Backpack for $22.59 shipped. That’s over 25% off the recent pricing there and marks the best 2020 offer we’ve seen yet. This bag has an “expansive interior” that’s great for toting everything from a 16-inch MacBook Pro to iPad, books to stationary, and more. A two-tone black and silver design gives it a sleek look that should blend well in business casual environments. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten by the featured deal, snag the AmazonBasics Campus Backpack for under $13 to save around $10. It too can hold a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making it a solid choice for any modern Apple laptop.

Looking for something more premium? Timbuk2’s Uptown Backpack is still $57 on Amazon. It sports a standout appearance and the current discount locks in $30 of savings. Owners will find dedicated slots for both a MacBook and iPad.

AmazonBasics MacBook Backpack features:

  • Zippered Speed Pocket – A quick access, secure place for your cell phone, boarding pass etc.
  • Expansive interior storage holds books, files and folders; Organization panel stores your portable electronics, pens and more
  • Internal Dimensions: 13.4″ x 7.1″ x 18.9″ (LxWxH)
  • External Dimensions: 14.3″ x 7.8″ x 19.8″ (LxWxH)

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

