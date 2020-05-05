Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Uptown MacBook Backpack for $62.64 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in 10+ months. No matter which modern MacBook you wield, this stylish backpack is ready to tote it thanks to a built-in laptop compartment. You’ll also find a dedicated iPad sleeve, paving the way for you to carry two big-screened devices wherever it is that you’re headed. Along the front you’ll find a zip pocket that delivers yet another storage option and it aims to offer a place where small items can be stowed and easily accessed later on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Shave over 25% off today’s spending when you opt for Cocoon’s Slim Backpack at $45. This is my backpack of choice and I am happy to report it’s still holding up after 3+ years of use. When shopping for a bag it wasn’t hard for me to land on this one as it sports a 16- x 10.5-inch GRID-IT! front compartment that’s excellent for keeping small tech accessories snugly held in place.

If you haven’t pulled the trigger on either of the options above, be sure to swing by yesterday’s backpack deals to find Targus’ Drifter II Backpack for $60.50 and an AmazonBasics offering for $25.50. No matter which route you choose, you’re bound to be set for quite a while and you’ll bag considerable savings in the process.

Need some headphones to store in your new backpack? We’ve got you covered with B&O’s Beoplay E8 Earphones at $150 (Reg. $250) and $300 off its H9i ANC Headphones which are now $200. Both of these take style to the next level, leaving many competitors in the dust.

Timbuk2 Uptown MacBook Backpack features:

Laptop compartment fits a MacBook plus iPad in separate pocket

Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check

Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials

Channeled airmesh ventilated back panel

