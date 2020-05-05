Timbuk2’s Uptown MacBook Backpack sees $25 Amazon price drop, now $62.50

- May. 5th 2020 11:37 am ET

$62.50
0

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Uptown MacBook Backpack for $62.64 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we have tracked in 10+ months. No matter which modern MacBook you wield, this stylish backpack is ready to tote it thanks to a built-in laptop compartment. You’ll also find a dedicated iPad sleeve, paving the way for you to carry two big-screened devices wherever it is that you’re headed. Along the front you’ll find a zip pocket that delivers yet another storage option and it aims to offer a place where small items can be stowed and easily accessed later on. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Shave over 25% off today’s spending when you opt for Cocoon’s Slim Backpack at $45. This is my backpack of choice and I am happy to report it’s still holding up after 3+ years of use. When shopping for a bag it wasn’t hard for me to land on this one as it sports a 16- x 10.5-inch GRID-IT! front compartment that’s excellent for keeping small tech accessories snugly held in place.

If you haven’t pulled the trigger on either of the options above, be sure to swing by yesterday’s backpack deals to find Targus’ Drifter II Backpack for $60.50 and an AmazonBasics offering for $25.50. No matter which route you choose, you’re bound to be set for quite a while and you’ll bag considerable savings in the process.

Need some headphones to store in your new backpack? We’ve got you covered with B&O’s Beoplay E8 Earphones at $150 (Reg. $250) and $300 off its H9i ANC Headphones which are now $200. Both of these take style to the next level, leaving many competitors in the dust.

Timbuk2 Uptown MacBook Backpack features:

  • Laptop compartment fits a MacBook plus iPad in separate pocket
  • Front zip pocket for keeping small items in check
  • Large main compartment for books, jacket, and other carry-on essentials
  • Channeled airmesh ventilated back panel

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$62.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

iPad Accessories Timbuk2 Backpack

About the Author