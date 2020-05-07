Amazon takes $60+ off Baxton Studio’s mid-century modern TV stand, now $156.50

Amazon is offering the Baxton Studio Mondina TV Stand for $156.72 shipped. That’s $60+ off recent offers and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This elegant TV stand sports a mid-century design that’s bound to refresh your space. It features a two-tone white and light oak finish and three hinged doors along the front. Inside you’ll find six shelves, providing loads of storage that can help lead you to having a clutter-free space. Ratings are still rolling in, but Baxton Studio products are reputable.

Chase a modern look by mounting your TV above your new furniture piece. The AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Mount is $28 and a solid choice. I’ve used it before and it’s very strong despite the fact that it doesn’t need to be mounted to studs.

Oh, and don’t forget that we spotted a couple of Walker Edison furniture pieces priced from $94 yesterday. These deals are still live, allowing you to overhaul your home office or an entirely different room.

Baxton Studio Mondina TV Stand features:

Mid-century modern TV stand

Two-tone white and light oak finishing

Six shelf spaces

Three hinged doors with Knobs

Brown finished angled, tapered legs

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!