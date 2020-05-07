Home Depot’s biggest DEWALT sale of the year so far starts at $20

- May. 7th 2020 10:44 am ET

Home Depot has kicked off a new DEWALT sale today with nearly 200 different price drops across a variety of categories, including DIY essentials, outdoor tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all. Amazon is also matching select prices on this landing page. Our top pick is the 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Kit at $269. This offer is also matched via Amazon. As a comparison, this bundle typically goes for $350 and originally sold for $389. This is the best price we’ve ever tracked at either retailer. You’ll receive both an impact driver and drill with this combo, alongside two batteries and a wall charger. A carrying case is also included with purchase. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another standout is DEWALT’s 20V Cordless Oscillating Tool Kit for $149. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate. This bundle arrives with a 20V brushless motor and DEWALT’s DUAL-GRIP variable speed trigger that “provides superior control.” It’s a great option for doing detail work and teardowns where a bit more finesse is required. Rated 4+ stars by 50% of reviewers.

Building out a toolbox for the first time? Check out our DIY essentials guide for a step-by-step guide to putting together a toolbox.

DEWALT Multi-tool Bundle features:

The DCK299M2 combo kit is ideal for most drilling, hammering and fastening applications. This kit includes a DCF887 impact driver and DCD996 hammer drill. Also included are two 4.0 Ah battery packs and charger.

