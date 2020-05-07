Home Depot takes up to 50% off outdoor patio furniture, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 50% off select outdoor patio furniture. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Barclay Black 4-piece Outdoor Patio Conversation Set at $379. As a comparison, it was originally listed at $499 but typically trends around $450. Today’s offer is $20 less than the previous deal price. This bundle arrives with two chairs, a loveseat, and a coffee table. An aluminum frame delivers a light visual and makes it easy to move around. It’s also “rust-free”, taking one more piece of the puzzle out of the equation. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Another standout is the Hampton Bay 11-foot Patio Umbrella for $289. That’s over $100 off the original price and down 15% from the regular going rate. Hampton Bay’s patio umbrella offers an 11-foot offset design made of weather- and UV-resistant material. A crank mechanism “makes opening and closing the umbrella easy.” Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Make sure to check out the rest of today’s sale at Home Depot for additional deals on everyday patio essentials. With free shipping across the board, this is a great chance to outfit your space with new furniture at a notable discount.

Barclay Black 4-piece Set features:

Create a complete outdoor inviting scene with this Barclay Black 4-Piece Steel Patio Conversation Set. It’s crafted with a durable steel frame and features weather-proof fabric to last you seasons to come. The chair cushions are made of Olefin fabric that’s setup to withstand the elements. This set will surely enhance your outdoor lounge area with style.

