Score four IRIS USA 3-Drawer Organizers for a new Amazon low of $21 (20% off)

- May. 7th 2020 4:52 pm ET

$21
0

Amazon is offering the 4-pack of IRIS USA Compact 3-Drawer Organizers for $21.08 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by about $3. Having recently moved, I am thankful to have several organizers like this. Everything in the basement can now have its own place and look very tidy to boot. Today’s deal bundles four organizers, providing you with a total of 12-drawers. These can be stacked on top of each other, allowing you to use them in whatever way seems best. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you don’t have a label maker around the house I recommend using today’s savings to grab these stickers for $3. This way you’ll be able to organize 168 items, including each of the 12 new drawers you now possess.

While you’re at it, why not have a look at the 35% discount we spotted on OXO Good Grips’ Airtight Food Container. Priced at under $13, now’s a great time to add this to your kitchen and rid it of the branded plastic bag look.

IRIS USA 3-Drawer Organizers features:

  • These compact drawers are the perfect way to make the most of a cluttered space.
  • Smooth to open drawers make grabbing contents quick and easy.
  • Durable drawer units are easy to clean.
  • Stack bins to help maximize storage space.

