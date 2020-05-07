Organize the kitchen with OXO Good Grips’ Airtight Food Container at under $13

Amazon is offering the OXO Good Grips 6-quart Airtight Food Container for $12.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 35% off the typical rate there and is the first notable price drop we’ve tracked. If you are looking for ways to make your space appear like it belongs in a lifestyle marketing photo, buying sleek storage containers like this is a great way to do it. You’ll be able to ditch plastic bags and keep all of your food on display without it looking messy. This container is airtight and perfect for storing everything from flour and sugar to cereal and chips. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not convinced? Consider snatching up a couple of OXO Good Grips Bag Clips for $7 instead. These will help preserve chips and the like and you won’t have to empty a bag into a different container.

If summer has you thinking of BBQs, you won’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s today only sale for Char-Broil’s InfraRed Grill. It’s down to $230 which is $50+ off what you’d typically spend.

OXO Good Grips 6-Qt. Airtight Food Container features:

OXO Good Grips POP Containers’ airtight, space-efficient design keeps dry foods fresh and your cupboards organized

New shapes, sizes and BPA free, dishwasher-safe construction stack perfectly with all POP Containers and can be customized to fit any space

Convenient fill line makes it easy to store staples like cereal, flour, sugar, pasta, rice, coffee, nuts and snacks

