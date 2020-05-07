KRUPS Electric Grinder leaves you with freshly ground beans at $14 (Reg. $20)

Amazon is offering the KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder (F203) for $13.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $20, we have seen it in the $16 range lately with today’s deal being the lowest price we can find. This is an affordable way to bring some freshly ground coffee beans to your morning routine or make short work of meal preparations. Features include an oval shaped blade for uniform grinding, a lid-activated safety switch, and it can carry up to 12-cups of freshly ground coffee. Rated 4+ stars from over 25,000 Amazon customers, it also enjoys best-seller status there as well. More details below.

While today’s deal is certainly not on the high-end side of things, some of those models can cost as much as $200. It is, however, among the most affordable options we can find for a comparable grinder. Mr. Coffee’s model sells for $16 much like the AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Coffee Bean Grinder, for example. Outside of a no-name option, you’ll be hard-pressed to find annual coffee grinder for less than $14.

If you prefer to go the espresso route, we are still tracking some very notable offers on Breville machines with $50 gift cards attached. Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more.

KRUPS Electric Spice and Coffee Grinder:

Oval blade shape for uniform, even grinding

Large grinding capacity yields up to 12 cups of coffee

Versatile unit grinds all kinds of dry spices

Lid activated safety switch

